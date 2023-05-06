See All the Spectacular Hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The hats at the Kentucky Derby are as synonymous with the event as the horses themselves. The attendees of the 149th Run for the Roses turned out in towering hats and delicate fascinators in eye-catching colors and styles. As they say in the South, "the taller the hat, the closer to God."

Whether it's a wide-brimmed “Southern Belle'' inspired Kentucky Derby hat decorated with flowers, ribbons, bows or feathers, a sunhat or a fascinator, the fashion accessory is a beloved tradition at Churchill Downs. See the spectacular hats in every shade from indigo to bright yellow, orange, green and various shades of purple.