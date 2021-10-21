Photos: A Look Inside the “Home Alone” LEGO House

The LEGO Group has revealed their fan-designed set based on the house from "Home Alone" just in time for the holidays.

The LEGO recreation of the “Home Alone” house, where mayhem ensued as Kevin was left to his own devices with burglars.
The set also features LEGO recreations of the cast from the film.
Promo shots show the interior of the LEGO version of the home. Each room is packed with details from the movie.
The set also features the treehouse with the zipline from the film.
The set’s cross-generational appeal is sure to bring the family together this holiday season. LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk said, “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can’t even imagine holidays without it. This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.”

