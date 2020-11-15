People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...

The 2020 PCAs aired live Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people. Fans cast over one billion votes this year, and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.

So many amazing stars were nominated, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each have seven nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.

And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too.

Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry received the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

Scroll down for the complete People's Choice Awards 2020 winners and nominees list and keep checking back here all night for the latest winners updates.

People's Champion Award

WINNER: Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon of 2019

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

WINNER: "Bad Boys for Life"

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

"Extraction"

"Hamilton"

"Project Power"

"The Invisible Man

"The Old Guard"

"Trolls World Tour"

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Like A Boss"

WINNER: "The Kissing Booth 2"

"The King of Staten Island"

"The Lovebirds"

"The Wrong Missy"

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

"Bill & Ted Face the Music"

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

"Bloodshot"

"Extraction"

WINNER: "Mulan"

"Power Project"

"Tenet"

"The Old Guard"

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

WINNER: "Hamilton"

"Dangerous Lies"

"Greyhound"

"I Still Believe"

"Invisible Man"

"The High Note"

"The Photograph"

"The Way Back"

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

"Dolittle"

"My Spy"

WINNER: "Onward"

"Scoob!"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"The Call of the Wild"

"The Willoughbys"

"Trolls World Tour"

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, "Extraction"

Jamie Foxx, "Project Power"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Mark Wahlberg, "Spenser Confidential"

Robert Downey Jr., "Dolittle"

Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"

Vin Diesel, "Bloodshot"

WINNER: Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life"

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, "Dangerous Lies"

Charlize Theron, "The Old Guard"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"

Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds"

Margot Robbie, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

Salma Hayek, "Like a Boss"

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, "Like A Boss"

Vanessa Hudgens, "Bad Boys for Life"

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, "The Wrong Missy"

Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds"

WINNER: Joey King, "The Kissing Booth 2"

Keanu Reeves, "Bill & Ted Face the Music"

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"

Pete Davidson, "The King of Staten Island"

Salma Hayek, "Like a Boss"

Will Ferrell, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, "The Old Guard"

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, "Extraction"

Jamie Foxx, "Project Power"

John David Washington, "Tenet"

Margot Robbie, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

Vanessa Hudgens, "Bad Boys for Life"

Vin Diesel, "Bloodshot"

Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life"

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, "The Way Back"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"

Issa Rae, "The Photograph"

KJ Apa, "I Still Believe"

WINNER: Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Russell Crowe, "Unhinged"

Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "The High Note"

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

WINNER: "Grey's Anatomy"

"Never Have I Ever"

"Outer Banks"

"The Bachelor"

"The Last Dance"

"The Masked Singer"

"This Is Us"

"Tiger King"

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: SVU'

"Outer Banks"

"Ozark"

"Power"

WINNER: "Riverdale"

"The Walking Dead"

"This Is Us"

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

"Dead To Me"

"Grown-ish"

"Insecure"

"Modern Family"

WINNER: "Never Have I Ever"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Good Place"

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

"Below Deck Mediterranean"

WINNER: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Love & Hip Hop: New York"

"Love Is Blind"

"Queer Eye"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

"American Idol"

"America's Got Talent"

"Top Chef"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Bachelor"

"The Challenge: Total Madness"

"The Masked Singer"

WINNER: "The Voice"

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

WINNER: Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jesse Williams, "Grey's Anatomy"

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "Space Force"

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Sofía Vergara, "Modern Family"

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

WINNER: Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place"

Kate McKinnon, "SNL"

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

WINNER: Sofía Vergara, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

"Good Morning America"

"Live With Kelly & Ryan"

"Red Table Talk"

WINNER: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The View"

"The Wendy Williams Show"

"Today"

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

WINNER: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

WINNER: Gigi Goode, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Hannah Ann Sluss, "The Bachelor"

Jaida Essence Hall, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Just Sam, "American Idol"

Madison Prewett, "The Bachelor"

Kandi Burruss, "The Masked Singer"

Rob Gronkowski, "The Masked Singer"

Sammie Cimarelli, "The Circle"

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"

Darcey and Stacey Silva, "Darcey & Stacey"

Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"

Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Kim Kardashian West, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

"Cheer"

"Love Is Blind"

"Never Have I Ever"

"Normal People"

WINNER: Outer Banks

"Ozark"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Tiger King"

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

"Legacies"

"Locke & Key"

"Supergirl"

"Supernatural"

WINNER: "Wynonna Earp"

"The Flash"

"The Umbrella Academy"

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

WINNER: "Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

"After Hours," The Weeknd

"High Off Life," Future

"Changes," Justin Bieber

"Chromatica," Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa

"Folklore," Taylor Swift

WINNER: "Map of the Soul: 7," BTS

"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

WINNER: Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

WINNER: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

WINNER: "Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

WINNER: "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, "To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You"

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, "Mulan"

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, "Scoob!"

WINNER: "Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in "Miss Americana"

"Rare," Selena Gomez, "Normal People"

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, "Trolls World Tour"

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

WINNER: Emma Chamberlain

JoJo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Loren Gray

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

WINNER: James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

WINNER: Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

Dave Chappelle, "8:46"

George Lopez, "We'll Do It for Half"

Hannah Gadsby, "Douglas"

Jerry Seinfeld, "23 Hours to Kill"

Jo Koy, "In His Element"

WINNER: Leslie Jones, "Time Machine"

Pete Davidson, "Alive From New York"

Jim Gaffigan, "The Pale Tourist"

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

WINNER: Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

WINNER: Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

WINNER: "Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain"

"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"

"Call Her Daddy"

"Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness"

"I Weigh With Jameela Jamil"

"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"

"Staying in With Emily & Kumail"

"The Viall Files"