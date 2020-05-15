How to Watch Facebook’s Live Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Facebook is hosting a multi-hour commencement broadcast on Friday titled "#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020."
Here's everything we know about the star-studded virtual graduation event and how you can watch.
When is Facebook's virtual graduation ceremony?
The virtual Facebook graduation is happening on May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m EDT.
Where can you watch the ceremony?
The streaming event will be available here and on Facebook Watch. Highlights and more will be posted to the Instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts as well.
Who is going to be there?
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak will co-host the multi-hour commencement. Oprah Winfrey, Chrissy Metz, J.J. Watt, Simone Biles and more are going to share words of wisdom for the Class of 2020.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will be giving an introduction to the commencement address by Winfrey, and Miley Cyrus will perform her song “The Climb.”
The complete list of celebrities includes:
- AdamRayOkay (as Rosa)
- Amy Schumer
- Andy Cohen
- AnnaSophia Robb
- Ashley Graham
- Awkwafina
- Becky Lynch
- Bailey Sok
- Bretman Rock
- Cardi B
- Charles Melton
- Chiney Ogwumike
- Chris Paul
- Chrissy Metz
- Cookie Monster & Grover
- Daddy Yankee
- Damian Lillard
- David Dobrik
- David Oyelowo
- Desus Nice & The Kid Mero
- Dillon Francis
- Diplo
- Dixie D'amelio
- DJ Khaled
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Perfect
- Emily Ratajkowski
- The Fab Five from "Queer Eye"
- Gloria Estefan
- Gordon Ramsay
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Huda & Mona Kattan
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Jess & Gabriel Conte
- Jennifer Garner
- J.J. Watt
- John Mayer
- Joshua Bassett
- Julian Edelman
- Kandi Burruss
- Kofi Kingston
- Kristen Bell
- La La Anthony
- Lacy Evans
- Lana Condor
- Lil Nas X
- Lisa Leslie
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Lizzy Greene
- Luis Fonsi
- Luke Bryan
- Marlee Matlin
- Marshmello
- Matthew McConaughey
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Nick Kroll
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Ronny Chieng
- Roman Reigns
- Sasha Banks
- Selena Gomez
- Sterling K. Brown
- Steve Aoki
- Sofia Carson
- Sofia Wylie
- Steve Harvey
- The Miz
- Tim Tebow
- Tori Kelly
- Usher
- Whitney Cummings
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Winnie Harlow
- Yara Shahidi
"You are originals"
Some celebrity videos have already been shared in anticipation of Friday's virtual graduation event.
"I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats!" Cardi B said in a video posted on Thursday. "And don’t let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you."
"It's more than a diploma," the 27-year-old rapper urged. "It's more than graduation. It's knowledge. It's knowing you took it. You went through those hard nights studying. To this day, I replay my high school memories in my head. For the college ones, I didn't finish college but I went!"
Matthew McConaughey also commemorated the Class of 2020 with his own words of wisdom as well. “You graduated, you finished what you started, congratulations,” the 50-year-old actor said.
“You are originals, enjoy that. There will always be only one graduating class of 2020 who did it the way you’re doing it now," he continued. "The big learning is coming in the future for you, I promise you... the experiential learning where you get to put what you’ve learned in school to task."
"This is when it gets fun. This is when it gets hard. Don’t bother yourself too much if you’re not quite sure what you wanna do in life. I’m 50. I have many days where I’m still not quite sure what I wanna be. But I work on it. I stay in the process. I try to enjoy it as much as I can," he concluded. "Take care of yourselves. Take care of your loved ones. Live in a way now where you can look back later and say, ‘I think I handled that pretty well. Congratulations... self."
And of course, he ended with his signature, "Alright, alright.”
Watch the live event May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
