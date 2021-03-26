Lil Nas X Writes a Letter to His Younger Self About Coming Out

Rapper Lil Nas X wrote a letter to himself about coming out publicly as gay.

The "Old Town Road" performer addressed the note to "14-year-old Montero," using his given name, Montero Lamar Hill. "I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer," he wrote.

"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he continued.

He added that coming out was difficult for him, and people accused him of "pushing an agenda."

