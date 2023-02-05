Fans Joke That Ben Affleck Would've Rather Been at Dunkin' Than the Grammys

It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The couple was noticeably absent from the red carpet at the Feb. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. However, they were later photographed cuddling up inside the Crypto.com Arena at their designated table.

While Lopez — who presented Harry Styles with the best pop vocal album award early in the show — brought her usual A-game to the event in a Gucci dress and Bulgari jewelry, many people on social media joked that Affleck looked like he would rather be at his favorite coffee shop, Dunkin.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Another Twitter user used the same still captured from the telecast and, "someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat."

"Can we get Ben some Dunkin'," another person tweeted, while one other added, "Ben Affleck wants to be at home with a Dunkin’ coffee so bad."

Can we get Ben some Dunkin’ — William Goodman (@goodmanw) February 6, 2023

"We got Bennifer on the #Grammys audience cam and tbh I expected to see a double-cupped large iced regulah Dunkin on the table," one user tweeted. "Maybe J-Lo made him put it on the floor or leave it in the limo? No way Ben Affleck is getting through this day w/o dunkies."

We got Bennifer on the #Grammys audience cam and tbh I expected to see a double-cupped large iced regulah Dunkin on the table. Maybe J-Lo made him put it on the floor or leave it in the limo? No way Ben Affleck is getting through this day w/o dunkies. #Grammys2023 #GrammyAwards — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) February 6, 2023

The comments continued to roll through, with no end in sight when you searched Ben and Dunkin’.

Someone bring Ben Affleck a Dunkin iced coffee, homeboy would rather be anywhere else 😭 — 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕩🎤 (@alxxndrg) February 6, 2023

i wonder if ben affleck brought dunkin with him to the grammys — gabagool frost (@gabby_frost) February 6, 2023

But why does Ben Affleck look like he’d rather be at Dunkin’? pic.twitter.com/pDniLh1nt7 — Zoë Hall (@starbop) February 6, 2023

isn’t Chris Olsen there, can he deliver Ben Affleck emergency Dunkin #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/e6SM7sUE29 — T (@trinawatters) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck 100% wondering if he can just wait at the closest Dunkin' #Grammys — Roberto (@roberto_dr) February 6, 2023

Ben is ready to go to bed and get Dunkin’ bright and early tomorrow. Let him leave. 💀 — Priya P. (@MissPriyaP) February 6, 2023

The jokes all reference Affleck's affinity for the coffee and donuts chain. Affleck, who is originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been photographed many times over the years holding a cup of Dunkin' coffee.

In 2019, the actor told Collider he drinks Dunkin' coffee every day.

Lopez and Affleck at the Grammys

The Feb. 5 event marked the first time that Lopez and Affleck have made an appearance at the Grammys together.

The awards ceremony was the same one that Lopez made fashion history at in 2000 when she wore her now-iconic green Versace dress.

The couple, dubbed Bennifer, first dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2003 and splitting in 2004. They would later reunite almost 20 years later and get who got married in 2022.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck were in good company during the 2023 awards ceremony as they were seated and shared a table with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The couples were photographed during the telecast, and if you look closely Bad Bunny in a green hat can be seen in the back.

