Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift Are Spotify's 2022 Most-Streamed Artists

It was a big year for Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

Spotify officially dropped their annual wrapped roundups on Nov. 30, with people sharing their personal top artists on their social media.

For the third year in a row, the Bad Bunny is the most-streamed global artist of the year, generating more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022.

The Puerto Rican artist is followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

As for the most-streamed songs of 2022, people couldn't get enough of Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The track topped the list with more than 1.6 billion streams globally.

In the second spot was “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals followed by “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid Laroi. Bad Bunny's songs “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó” rounding out the list in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Bad Bunny continued his reign by also having “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the most-streamed global album of the years, followed by Harry Styles' "Harry's House."

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also shared their top artists of the year during the Nov. 30 episode of the show.

Jenna’s list was topped by Harry Styles followed by Taylor Swift and Brandi Carlile. Coming in at the No. 1 spot on Hoda’s list was Walker Hayes followed by Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

Spotify also rounded up the top podcasts globally, which were "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Call Her Daddy," "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain," "Caso 63" (all languages) and "Crime Junkie."

They also broke down the most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the United States. And a new list this year was the most-streamed audiobooks.

Jennette McCurdy's memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” was No. 1, followed by J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” J.K. Rowling and Colleen Hoover's “It Ends with Us.”

Check out the full roundups below.

Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny "Harry’s House," Harry Styles "SOUR," Olivia Rodrigo "=," Ed Sheeran "Planet Her," Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

"The Joe Rogan Experience" "Call Her Daddy" "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain" "Caso 63" (All Languages) "Crime Junkie"

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Most Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Heather” by Conan Gray “I Love You So” by The Walters “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “First Class” by Jack Harlow

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny "Harry’s House," Harry Styles "Dangerous: The Double Album," Morgan Wallen "Midnights," Taylor Swift "SOUR," Olivia Rodrigo

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

"The Joe Rogan Experience" "Call Her Daddy" "Crime Junkie" "The Daily" "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"

U.S. Most Popular Audiobooks

"I’m Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," J.K. Rowling "It Ends with Us," Colleen Hoover "Atomic Habits," James Clear "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck," Mark Manson

