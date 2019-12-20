Elfie Time? Elf Takes Selfies on ‘Chicago Today’ Published at 4:06 pm on December 20, 2019 Published at 4:06 pm on December 20, 2019 Tommy the Elf takes "elfies" on the set of "Chicago Today" 5 photos 1/5 2/5 3/5 4/5 5/5 This article tagged under: holiday spiritElf 0 More Photo Galleries Need Holiday Fashion Inspo? Try These Party-Ready Looks Holiday Decorations Across the Chicago Area Bears vs. Packers: Week 15 in Photos See the Final Images After ‘Chicago Today’ Turned One Family’s Photo Flop to Jaw Drop