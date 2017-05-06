Police Shoot and Kill Teen in Parking Lot of San Diego High School

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of Torrey Pines High School Saturday morning after the teen allegedly pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the officers.

According to San Diego Police Department (SDPD) acting homicide Lt. Mike Holden, the 15-year-old boy called police asking officers to conduct a welfare check on a minor -- himself -- near the school in Carmel Valley just before 3:30 a.m.

"[In] our preliminary investigation, we believe that the subject that was shot is the person who actually called to check the welfare [of the minor]. We believe that he actually called and spoke about himself in the third person," Holden explained. "It was a very general 'check the welfare' call."

"It was a phone call that 'there's a male juvenile in front of the school, it appears someone should check on him,'" Holden added.

Two officers -- including an officer specifically trained to deal with juveniles -- were the first to arrive at the parking lot at the front entrance of the school. There, they spotted the teenager standing in the lot.

Holden said that as the officers got out of their patrol car, the teenager pulled a gun out of his waistband "and pointed it directly at one of the officers."

Both officers responded by firing their guns at him. Holden said the gunfire struck the teenager "a number of times."





The teen was critically wounded and taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later. The officers were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Holden said detectives are trying to determine what type of gun the teenager pulled from his waistband, and whether it was a real gun or a replica firearm.

The SDPD said the teenager killed by police lived in the neighborhood, although detectives could not yet confirm if the teen was a student at Torrey Pines High School. His family has been notified of his death, police said. His name was not released.





Holden said the officers involved in the teenager's shooting were wearing department-issued body cameras, so footage of the deadly shooting exists.

Just one day earlier, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis held a news conference to release videos of three prior shootings in San Diego involving local police officers and deputies.

The DA’s office is responsible for determining whether a crime was committed in officer or deputy-involved shootings in San Diego County. Video from an officer's body camera may be part of the investigation.

Dumanis said the DA's office was releasing the videos Friday in those prior incidents per the protocol reached with law enforcement agencies. She has held similar news conferences in the past to reveal new details about other law enforcement-involved shootings in San Diego.

It is unclear, at this point, if and when the body camera video of the shooting of this teenager at Torrey Pines High School will be released.

