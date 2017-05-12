Tesla Worker Bus Crash Kills Sheriff’s Deputy in Calif.

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was killed Friday when a commuter bus carrying Tesla employees rear-ended his car on eastbound Interstate 580, according to law enforcement officials. Bob Redell reports.

Editor's note: The Alameda County Sheriff's Office was scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. PT However, it has been postponed to 1 p.m.

Fifty-five Tesla employees were en route to Stockton in a bus contracted by their company, California Highway Patrol spokesman Derek Reed said. The driver told officers that the sun's glare was blinding and so the driver did not notice the deputy's car until it was too late. One person on the bus sustained minor injuries, Reed said.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert on I-580 at Altamont Pass, closing the eastbound No. 1 and 2 lanes. Cars are still being allowed to use lane No. 3. There was no estimated time of reopening the blocked lanes.

Footage from the scene showed CHP officers gathering around the body, and saluting and draping it with an American flag, in a show of respect. The man who died was driving the vehicle that was crushed. He has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Several law enforcement officers escorted his body as it was transported to the Alameda County Coroner's Office. Sheriff's officials are expected to provide more information at a 12 p.m. news conference.

In a statement issued Friday, Tesla described the bus involved in the fatal crash as an "independently-operated shuttle."

"All Tesla employees on the bus are safe and accounted for, however we are deeply saddened by reports that there was a fatality as a result of the accident. We will lend any support that we can to the authorities who are investigating the incident," the statement said.

