George H.W. Bush Released From Hospital

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from the hospital, his spokesman says.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush was discharged Monday morning from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

McGrath says Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he received during his stay.

The nation's 41st president was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube.

The tube was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU last Monday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was released one week ago.