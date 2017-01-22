Law enforcement outside of store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

One person was killed and six others were wounded in an attempted robbery at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, officials said.

The robbery happened at the KAY Jewelers store in the mall, Leslie Garza San Antonio mayor's director of communications told NBC News. She could not confirm if the six people injured suffered gunshot wounds.

Garza said one suspect is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect. It is unclear if the second suspect is still in the mall or fled, and police are unsure if the second suspect is armed, according to Garza.

"Today's deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is a tragedy for everyone involved and all of us affected," San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said in a statement posted on Facebook. "As SAPD and Live Oak Police continue to search for a second suspect, ensure the safety of mall employees and shoppers and clear the scene, I ask everyone to remain calm, vigilant, safe and report any info you may have about the suspect who remains at large."

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The spokesperson said earlier that people were injured in the shooting, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

The mall was evacuated and many of the stores were placed on lockdown, Garza said. Police are conducing a store to store sweep.

Video from NBC affiliate WOAI-TV showed multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

A person inside the mall who spoke to WOAI-TV said he heard six shots.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Check back for more on this developing story.