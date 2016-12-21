Missing 'Bridalplasty' Show Contestant Found Dead

The body of a missing 36-year-old nurse and former reality show contestant was found in a shallow grave in the property of the man who accompanied her to a party in Torrance. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

The body of a nurse and former reality show contestant who has been missing since leaving a birthday party in Torrance early Sunday morning was found buried at the Lennox home of a man who confessed to her murder, police said Tuesday.

Lisa Marie Naegle -- a 36-year-old registered nurse and former contestant on the E! network show "Bridalplasty" -- was last seen early Sunday morning leaving the party at Alpine Village, and a missing-persons report was filed on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jackie Jerome Rogers, a 34-year-old nursing student who accompanied Naegle to the party but claimed he left without her, was booked on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. Police and coroner's officials searched Rogers' home in the 5000 block of West 106th Street in Lennox and recovered her body in a shallow grave some time after 4 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Rogers had told police where to find the body, Aguilar said. Aguilar said "investigators haven't shared the details" of their talks with Rogers, but they began talking to him Monday night.

She also noted that "the family saw him on surveillance with Lisa." Relatives and friends had been pleading for the public's help in finding the missing San Pedro woman.

Rogers was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.

Late Tuesday, coroner's officials confirmed to NBC4 that the body of Naegle was positively identified at the Lennox home.

According to Naegle's husband, Derek Harryman, his wife called him around 2:45 a.m. Sunday and said she was leaving the party but stopping to get something to eat on the way. She never came home. She also failed to show up for nursing classes she teaches at West Los Angeles College. Naegle's relatives said she went to the party with one of her nursing students, but he repeatedly told the family he did not leave the party with her.

"We begged and pleaded that he'd come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where were things, and when he left her, but while he was talking to us and telling us his story, multiple different times he said he absolutely did not go home with her, or did not take her home," her sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, said.

She added that a friend of hers at the party sent her multiple photos of her sister with the student and that surveillance footage showed Naegle getting into an SUV belonging to Rogers. There is also footage of the pair going to a gas station.

"Investigators have been talking to the family and have informed them of their belief at this time," according to Aguilar, who said Rogers would be booked on suspicion of murder.

News reports showed Rogers' home on a cul de sac near the 405 Freeway surrounded by crime scene tape as police conducted a search at the residence.

Naegle was a contestant on "Bridalplasty" in 2010. Aguilar declined to release information on the relationship between Naegle and Rogers, saying only that they knew one another.

Naegle-Kaimona told NBC4 Rogers was "infatuated" and "in love" with her sister and said he got upset when she didn't notice his advances.

The website TMZ.com reported that Naegle was struck repeatedly with a hammer after she and Rogers went to a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant. TMZ also reported that Naegle and Rogers were romantically involved, but Naegle informed Rogers she was breaking up with him to be with her husband -- leading to the killing.