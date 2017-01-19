30 Firefighters Killed in Collapse of Tehran High-Rise: State Media | NBC Chicago
30 Firefighters Killed in Collapse of Tehran High-Rise: State Media

The iconic Plasco building was the tallest building in Tehran at the time of its construction in the early 1960s

    Dozens of firefighters were killed when a blazing high-rise building collapsed in Iran's capital, state-run Press TV reported Thursday. 

    The broadcaster put the death toll at 30. It gave no source for the information. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm Press TV's report.

    Earlier, authorities said at least 25 people had been injured in the fire at Tehran's iconic Plasco building. The tower is attached to a multistory shopping mall and is located just north of the city's sprawling bazaar. 

    Local media reported that there were 200 firefighters on the scene at the time of the building collapse.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
