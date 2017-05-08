American Airlines is being sued by an Australian traveler who says he suffered injuries after being seated next to two obese people for a 14-hour flight, NBC News reported.
Michael Anthony Taylor, 67, told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph he spent most of a trip from Sydney to Los Angeles "crouching, kneeling, bracing or standing."
He said the airline wouldn’t change his seat and that the positions worsened his scoliosis and caused back injuries as well as neck bruising.
The flight occurred on Dec. 28, 2015. A spokesperson for American Airlines told NBC News the company had just received the lawsuit and is reviewing the allegations.
