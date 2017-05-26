The Chicago White Sox are struggling on the diamond after a tough road trip, but their minor league system is thriving, and one of their prospects did something incredible on Thursday night.

That prospect is Lucas Giolito, the team’s top pitching prospect and the main piece that the team acquired in the Adam Eaton trade. After struggling for stretches this season, Giolito broke out in a big way on Thursday, throwing a no-hitter for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights against the Syracuse Chiefs.

The no-hitter did come in a shortened game, as the contest only went seven innings as part of a doubleheader for the two clubs, but that didn’t diminish the accomplishment for Giolito, who became the first Knights pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Andre Rienzo did it in 2013, according to the White Sox.

In the game, Giolito did walk three batters and struck out three more, and he finished off the Chiefs with 97 pitches, 50 of which were strikes.

In nine games for the Knights this spring, Giolito has struggled with a 5.44 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP, and he’s struck out 43 batters in 46 innings of work.

Ranked as the number eight prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, Giolito was acquired by the White Sox in an offseason swap that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals. The pitcher does have a bit of big league xperience, appearing in six games for the Nationals late last season. He gave up seven home runs in 21 innings, with a 6.75 ERA and a 0-1 record for Washington.