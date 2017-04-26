Trevor van Riemsdyk to Skate for Team USA This Spring

After his Blackhawks were eliminated, Trevor van Riemsdyk will hope to have a different result on the ice when he skates for Team USA in the upcoming World Championships.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk will represent Team USA in the upcoming IIHF Men’s World Championship, which will take place next month in Germany and France.

The defenseman, who registered five goals and 11 assists for the Blackhawks during the regular season, will be making his first appearance in the tournament as he hopes to bring the United States yet another title after they won championships in women’s hockey and the junior men’s tournaments earlier this year.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was also named to the squad for the tournament, as he is coming off his playoff debut with the team. He notched three assists in six games, but it wasn’t enough as the Bruins were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators.

The tournament gets underway on May 5, and will split games between Cologne, Germany, and Paris, France.