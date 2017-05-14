'No Remorse': Man Punches Security Guard in River North

In shocking surveillance footage, a security guard in River North was punched in the face by a man early Sunday morning, and now she's telling her side of the shocking story. NBC 5's Chris Hush reports.

In a shocking surveillance video, a security guard in the River North neighborhood is shown being punched in the face by an unknown assailant, and on Sunday night she’s telling her story.

“He fractured a bone right below my eye,” Zoa Stigler, a security guard at the Six30 condo complex, told NBC 5. “He punched me and threw his water bottle all at the same time. I was expecting the water, not a punch.”

According to Stigler, she found the unidentified man nearly passed out and vomiting in front of the complex around 2 a.m., and when she asked him and his friends to move along, he allegedly punched her in the face without warning.

“He didn’t show any remorse. He didn’t say anything, and he just punched me,” she said.

Fortunately for Stigler, the condo complex that she works at just installed security cameras recently, citing an increase in foot traffic around the area’s bar scene.

Stigler still faces a long road to recovery, as doctors have advised her that she may need surgery for her injuries, which she say include a broken bone below her eye and a broken nose. She will also be off of work until her injuries heal.

A police report has been filed in the incident, and police are investigating the attack.