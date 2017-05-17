Chicago Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a beauty salon in Englewood on Wednesday afternoon.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a robbery suspect at a salon on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office and Chicago police.

The incident took place around 1:39 p.m. in the 0-100 block of W. 69th St. in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Two offenders entered a business and demanded property from the victims inside, police said. One of the victims, who the Cook County Sheriff’s office confirmed was an off-duty deputy, opened fire, fatally shooting one of the suspects.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality. Further details, including the ages and genders of the suspects, were not immediately available.

The deputy was unharmed in the incident, the Sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that Chicago police were conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.

