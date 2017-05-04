Matt Davidson narrowly beat out Avisail Garcia for the longest home run a White Sox batter has hit this season, slugging a 452-foot blast vs. the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago White Sox infielder Matt Davidson got off to a great start to the season, and although he's slowed down in recent weeks, he made an emphatic statement in Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

In the game, Davidson stepped up to the plate in the top of the second inning and clubbed a home run to deep left-center field off of Royals starter Ian Kennedy.

In addition to giving the White Sox an early 3-0 game with Derek Holland on the mound, the blast was significant because it is now the longest home run that a White Sox player has hit so far on the young season.

The ball left Davidson's bat at nearly 110 MPH, and it travelled 452 feet, narrowly outpacing Avisail Garcia's blast from earlier this season:

The home run was the fifth of the season for Davidson, who is now tied for the team lead in that category with Avisail Garcia.