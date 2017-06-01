The Chicago Football Classic, which has hosted some of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the last 20 years, will celebrate its anniversary with a strong matchup in 2017 as Grambling State University takes on Clark Atlanta University at Soldier Field.

The game, which will take place on Sept. 30 at the historic football stadium, represents another chapter in the budding football classic, which has seen some of the top HBCU teams take part over the years.

“The Chicago Football Classic is excited to announce this exciting game that everyone wants to see, and we are proud to bring it to Chicago,” Larry Huggins, Co-Founder of the Classic, said in a statement.

Clark Atlanta University played in last year’s game at Soldier Field, beating Central State University 20-13. Grambling State has not appeared in the game since 1999, when they defeated Alcorn State 41-25.

The football game is a big part of the experience at Soldier Field, but there will also be a series of events around the game as well. A golf tournament, pep rally, and an HBCU College Fair and Empowerment Summit are also planned around the football game.

“We remain committed to bring not only a spirited game to Chicago, but give our youth an educational experience, promoting the importance of getting a good education and furthering their academic aspirations,” event Co-Founder Everett Rand said.

The Football Classic has a new website, according to the release, and fans looking for tickets and information can visit the site or call 773-734-1600.