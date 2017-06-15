What is a Microburst? NBC 5's Kalee Dionne Explains

More than 150 trees were knocked down and at least one home damaged because of a microburst. What is a microburst? A microburst is a type of downburst: a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Dry air filters into the thunderstorm, which then causes evaporation. Evaporation cools down the thunderstorm and colder air is more dense than warmer air. The air becomes too heavy and plunges toward the surface as wind. When the wind reaches the ground it spreads out into different direction with gusts 60-70 mph like in Evanston. Kalee Dionne reports.