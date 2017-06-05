Aldi's $8 Rosé Named One of the Best Wines in the World

Great news for those who love good wine and a good deal.

An $8 rosé from Aldi was ranked as one of the best in the world at the International Wine Challenge, known as the ‘Oscars’ of wine.

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 was named the IWC’s Great Value Rosé under £8 (roughly $10.33), and even won a silver medal in the main competition as well.

A panel of judges gave the wine top honors after two weeks of blind taste testing, noting that it tastes of “ripe summer stone fruits with generous acid palate and crisp bright finish.”

The wine is from France, according to the grocery chain’s website, which describes it as delivering “delicate yet intense flavours of summer fruits, with a subtle quartzy spice.”

Aldi recommends pairing its £5.99 bottle (about $7.74) with grilled fish and salads, or as an aperitif.

While the wine’s accolades (and price) are impressive, there is a catch. The IWC takes place in the UK – which is where bottles of Aldi’s award-winner are sold.

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 is not available in the US, though an Aldi spokesperson told the Today Show that another version by the same name will be available in the US for $8.99 while supplies last.

If you can’t find it at your local Aldi, or if rose isn’t your blend, the company also has a handy list of their other wines that have won various awards and recognition around the world.