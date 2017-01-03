Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted in Bucktown Home: Police

Bucktown residents are on edge after a home invasion that left a woman robbed and sexually assaulted on the city's West Side. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman on New Year's Day on the city’s West Side.

The 31-year-old woman was inside her home in the 2100 block of West Concord Place around 11 p.m. Sunday when a man broke in and threatened her with a gun before tying the woman up and touching her inappropriately, according to police. The man then stole some of the woman’s belongings in the home invasion, including an iPad and road bike, police said, before taking off through of the home’s back door.

Bucktown residents near the home, located on a typically quiet side street, told NBC 5 they are hoping the crime doesn’t become a trend in the neighborhood.

“The only thing similar was that ‘Bucktown creeper’ guy that was down the road on Leavitt [Street],” said neighbor Alex Young. “So they still seem to be pretty rare occurrence, but when they do happen they’re pretty frightening.”

The suspect was described as a standing over 6 feet tall, according to the Chicago Tribune, weighing 170 to 175 pounds and was wearing a black hooding and light blue jeans at the time.

Area North Detectives is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8263.