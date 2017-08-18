A vehicle crashed into the Chicago Bulls' practice facility across from the United Center Friday morning. Mike Lorber in NBC Sky 5 reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017)

The crash near Madison and Wood Streets was reported around 6 a.m. at the Bulls Advocate Training Center. Glass could be seen broken as the vehicle sat behind a tree, surrounded by landscaping in front of the building.

At least one person was transported from the scene to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, authorities said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Madison Street was shut down following the crash but reopened just before 6:30 a.m. as a police investigation continued.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Check back for details on this developing story.



