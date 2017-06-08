South Side Building Evacuated for Possible Explosive Device: Police | NBC Chicago
South Side Building Evacuated for Possible Explosive Device: Police

    A South Side building was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a possible explosive device was found inside, according to Chicago police. 

    Police said bomb and arson units were responding to the scene in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

    Authorities said the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. An investigation remained ongoing as of 3 p.m.

    The building sits roughly one mile away from the University of Chicago campus.

    Check back for details on this developing story. 

