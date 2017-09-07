Protesters blocked part of southbound Lake Shore Drive near Montrose Avenue Thursday morning after homeless people were being removed from their shelters in the area.

Police said the demonstrators were protesting homelessness, and that many did not want to move from their tents.

As of just after 9 a.m., one lane was shut down on Lake Shore Drive but two were moving, authorities said.

The protests came after police started removing tents in an area known for so-called "tent cities" underneath bridges in Uptown.



Photos from the scene showed people holding signs with messages like "Give us a home or leave us alone."

Some chanted "We want housing, like everybody else."

