Police are investigating allegations that a female employee at a suburban Chicago high school had sexual contact with one or more students, authorities said.

The Palos Heights Police Department said it was contacted by Chicago Christian High School last weekend and informed of “allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a teacher at the school.”

School officials said the faculty member was suspended indefinitely on Sunday and parents and students were informed on Monday.

Henry Doorn, superintendent for Southwest Chicago Christian Schools, said the allegations involved delivery of sexual content on social media as well as allegations of sexual contact between the female faculty member and one or more students. The exact number of students involved was not immediately known, Doorn said.

“Our investigators are working with DCFS on it and the school is cooperating fully,” said Jeff Crowley, patrol sergeant for Palos Heights police.

Police noted that no charges had been filed as of Friday, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office is involved in the investigation.