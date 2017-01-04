Chicago police are questioning persons of interest after a Facebook Live video surfaced showing a group of people beating and cutting a man who appeared bound and gagged as they shouted “F--- Donald Trump.”

Police said officers on patrol found a disoriented man walking Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of West Lexington in the city's Homan Square neighborhood. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a battery at a residence in the 3300 block of West Lexington, where they discovered signs of a struggle and damage to the property -- a scene they linked to the disoriented man.

Officers later became aware of social media video depicting “a battery of an adult male which is believed to be the same individual,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities said the video, which shows a group of black men and women kicking, cutting and slapping a white man, who at one point appears to be bound and gagged, is credible. The video was posted around 2 p.m. Tuesday and had been seen more than 62,000 times before it was removed from Facebook.

In the footage, some in the group can be heard saying "F--- Donald Trump" and "F--- white people."

Four people were in custody and being interrogated Wednesday evening, authorities said. Police are expected to give an update at 6:15 p.m. on the case.