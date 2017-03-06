Man, 35, Fatally Struck By Semitrailer in Suburban Aurora | NBC Chicago
Man, 35, Fatally Struck By Semitrailer in Suburban Aurora

    A 35-year-old man was fatally struck by a semitrailer in suburban Aurora Monday night, police said.

    The accident occurred in the 800 block of North Lake Street. Lake Street was closed between Illinois and Lawndale about 8:15 p.m., an Aurora police spokesman said.

    The semitrailer was headed northbound when the man “apparently fell off the sidewalk into the path of the truck and was hit,” police said.

    Alcohol may have been involved on the part of the pedestrian, police said.

    Police asked that people avoid the area.

