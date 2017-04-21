A home in the south suburbs was engulfed in flames Friday evening and residents in the area say they felt their homes shake and heard what sounded like an explosion.

Sky 5 was over the scene at 163rd and Kedvale in unincorporated Markham where the home appeared to be entirely burned to the ground. Debris was thrown around the area—including onto the roof of a neighboring structure that appeared to be damaged.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries or if the burning home was occupied.

Firefighters on the scene were attempting to get the flaming structure under control as smoke billowed over nearby I-57, causing mild delays.