Visitors will be able to rappel from the 103rd floor to the 102nd in an amibitious $20 million expansion of the Willis Tower’s Skydeck, Crain’s is reporting.

Wildest Food Crazes: Raw Cookie Dough

The expansion would also see what’s been dubbed the “Ledgewalk,” an outdoor glass ledge where visitors would be secured in a safety harness to admire a view that’s sure to—well put you on edge, according to the report, which cites a Morningstar Credit Rating writeup.

"The Willis Tower has been under-managed and under-invested in for a number of years, and that changes today," Jon Gray, Blackstone's global head of real estate, said in February, Crain’s reported.

The expansion could also see expanded retail and dining options aiming to enhance the duration of time visitors spend at the Skydeck.

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment.