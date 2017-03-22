Cubs, Officials Plan for Heightened Security This Season

The Cubs’ World Series win brought elation and joy to fans, but it also highlighted a unique security challenge for neighborhoods and residents surrounding the ballpark. Ash-har Quraishi reports.

The Cubs say their “Safe at Home” security program, which includes overnight patrolling focused on residential streets, alleys and under Chicago Transit Authority tracks, will expand operations from three days a week to seven once the season officially begins.

“That’s in response to some things that have been going on in the community, what we’ve heard from neighbors and other local business owners,” said Heather Way Kitzes, the Cubs’ manager of government and neighborhood relations.

In a statement, Chicago Police indicated they are prepared for the upcoming season.

“Last year was a historic year for the Cubs, and CPD plans to have enough resources for opening day,” the statement read. “We do not know how many people will attend the first game, but we’ll be ready.”

To augment the police presence and added Cubs security, the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce in January launched their own private security force as well.

“We want to make sure, especially when crime spikes seasonally, we want to make sure that we have enough people on the ground, in vehicles watching the neighborhood,” said Executive Director for the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce Maureen Martino.