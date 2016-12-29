Have You Posted a Photo at The Most Instagrammed Restaurant in Chicago for 2016? | NBC Chicago
Have You Posted a Photo at The Most Instagrammed Restaurant in Chicago for 2016?

    A popular restaurant in Chicago’s River North neighborhood now holds the title of the most Instagrammed establishment in Illinois, according to USA Today.

    USA Today asked Instagram to determine the most popular restaurants to post on the social media platform in each state. In Illinois, the most geotagged restaurant on Instagram was Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, according to USA Today.

    The tiki-themed joint, known for its eccentric drinks, is located at 435 N Clark St., but you may have a hard time finding it. Three Dots and a Dash’s entrance is actually found in an alley near Clark and Hubbard Streets. Just look for the tiki torches.

    🎶Treasure, that-is-what-you-are. 🎶 📸: @sammi_eldridge

    A photo posted by Three Dots and a Dash (@threedotsandadash) on

    Life is more fun below sea level. 🌺

    A video posted by Three Dots and a Dash (@threedotsandadash) on

    How do you blow off steam on Wednesdays?

    A photo posted by Three Dots and a Dash (@threedotsandadash) on

    See the most Instagrammed restaurant in all 50 states from USA Today here.

