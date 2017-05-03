If you've always wanted to be an extra in a movie or TV show, here's your chance. The film "Widows" starring Viola Davis and Liam Neeson is set to begin filming later this month. It is looking for "real gun vendors," casting officials say. The Netflix series "Easy" also needs extras and stand-ins, and the Amazon Anthology series "Electric Dreams" wants actors from the ages of 38 to 75 years old. check with local casting companies on how to apply. See a full list of Chicago casting companies on the city's website here.