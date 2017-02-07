Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, gets receives congratulations from teammate Robin Lopez in the closing moments of the Bulls 112-107 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, California.

There has been plenty for Chicago Bulls fans to hang their heads about this season, but thanks to a couple of late baskets by Dwyane Wade against the Sacramento Kings, the team achieved something on Monday night that they haven’t done in over a quarter century.

With Wade’s late field goals, the Bulls got to the 112-point plateau against the Kings, securing a 112-107 victory for their third win in their last four outings.

That number may seem completely random, but there is something significant about it that fans should know.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have now scored 112 or more points in four consecutive games, and that is something that they haven’t done since the 1990-91 season, when Michael Jordan helped lead the team to their first ever NBA championship.

Over that stretch, the Bulls have beaten the Kings, the Philadelphia 76’ers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they did manage to fall to the Houston Rockets in an overtime contest last week.

Wade ended up scoring 31 points in Monday’s game as the Bulls evened their season record at 26-26 and gave themselves a bit of momentum heading into Wednesday’s duel with the high-powered Golden State Warriors.