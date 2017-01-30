Blackhawks Recall Gustav Forsling, Place Michal Rozsival on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks will resume their season on Tuesday night after the All-Star break concludes, and they made a roster change as they prepare for the stretch run.

On Sunday night, the Blackhawks placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the Rockford IceHogs.

Rozsival, who has played in 18 games with the Blackhawks this season, was injured in a practice before the All-Star break began, and although he isn’t expected to miss much time, the team is still playing it safe, as he’ll likely get a chance to make an impact once the postseason begins.

As for Forsling, the Blackhawks sent him to Rockford in order to get him some regular playing time and to try to get him to play with more assertiveness and confidence. The stint in Rockford seems to have had the desired effect, as he scored a goal and dished out four assists in 11 games with the IceHogs.

Forsling could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday for the Blackhawks, who will take on the San Jose Sharks as they start a lengthy road trip.