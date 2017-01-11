Bears RB Jordan Howard Added to Pro Bowl Roster

For only the second time in team history, a Chicago Bears rookie running back has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

That running back is Jordan Howard, who was named to the team as a replacement for Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson on Wednesday evening. Johnson had to pull out of the game because of an injury he suffered during the final week of the regular season, and Howard will take his place in Orlando later this month.

Howard, a fifth round pick of the Bears in 2016, made all sorts of history this season, rushing for a Bears rookie record 1313 yards and six touchdowns. That rushing total was good for second in the entire NFL, ranking just behind Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and making the duo the first rookie tandem to ever finish 1-2 in the NFL rushing race.

Howard is the first Bears rookie to make the Pro Bowl since offensive lineman Kyle Long achieved that feat in 2013, and he's the first Bears running back to make the roster since Matt Forte did so that same season.