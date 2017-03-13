An accident involving approximately "20 to 30" vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway’s inbound express lanes Monday night caused significant delays, according to the Illinois State Police.

The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. between Division Street and North Avenue. An Illinois State Police car was involved in the accident, police said.

The state trooper was not injured.

Police said there were some minor injuries reported and authorities were working to relocate the cars as of 11 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for information regarding the injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

The accident happened as the Chicago area was preparing for a night of lake effect snow accumulation throughout the region.