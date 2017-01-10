Salmonella Concerns Lead to Holiday Sweets Recall

Hostess Brands and Palmer Candy Company have recalled holiday-themed sweets over concern the desserts may be contaminated with the harmful Salmonella bacteria.

Hostess Brands recalled its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies in response to Blommer Chocolate Company’s recall of its confectionery coating, which contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products.

The milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products were also in sweets distributed by Palmer Candy Company, which, like Hostess, issued a voluntary recall as a precaution.

Testing has shown no Salmonellain the milk confectionery coating supplied to Hostess and Palmer Candy. No illnesses have been reported.

Penguins Parade Through Zoo to Delight of Visitors

It was the real life "March of the Penguins" at the Kansas City Zoo Saturday morning. The cold weather birds were seen parading around the zoo's Helzberg Penguin Plaza, enjoying the fresh outdoor air. Penguin marches at the Kansas City Zoo take place every weekend in January and February. (Published 27 minutes ago)

All affected products were sold to grocery and convenience stores and other distributors nationwide.

A number of candy packages are in the Palmer Candy recall, including chocolate almond bark, Christmas tree pretzels, peanut brittle and holiday gift bowls. For more details about the recall, head to this FDA recall page.

The only Hostess product affected by the recall is the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies. For further details about the recall, go to this FDA recall page.

Palmer Candy Company customer service can be reached at 712-258-5543.

Surfer Rides Waves on Flooded Street, Nearly Topples Over

Weekend rain and flooding on the west coast didn't dampen one surfer's adventurous spirit. Sunday night a surfer was caught on video taking advantage of flooding on a main street in the town of Grover Beach, California. The street surfer appeared to be coasting on the wake of passing cars. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Hostess Brands customer service can be reached at 1-800-483-7253.