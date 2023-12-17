Winter weather, wind advisories issued for NW Indiana ahead of lake-effect snow

A cold air mass descending from Canada is expected to cause gusty winds and lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana Monday, leading to multiple weather advisories for the area.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Monday in parts of the state, including LaPorte County in the NBC Chicago viewing area. That advisory will remain effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of Indiana, including St. Joseph County, and parts of southwest Michigan, including Berrien County, are also included in the advisory.

Forecasts are calling for 2-to-4 inches of snow in the area, with some locally heavier accumulations possible.

Complicating matters will be ferocious winds in excess of 40 miles per hour at times, which could cause significant travel impacts with reduced visibility and slippery road conditions expected, according to officials.

In areas further to the west, the snow may not be quite as intense, but a wind advisory will go into effect in Porter County beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, NWS officials say.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, which could damage tree limbs and potentially impact power lines in the area, leading to scattered outages.

That advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m., officials said.