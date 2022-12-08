Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory to Take Effect Overnight in Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. across a wide swath of Wisconsin, while far northern counties in Illinois could also be impacted by a system that’s churning toward the region.

That advisory includes Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, and will run through 6 p.m. Friday.

In the Chicago area, McHenry and Lake counties are also included, with the advisory running through 1 p.m. Ogle and Winnebago counties were also listed in the NWS report.

The system could potentially bring bursts of moderate-to-heavy snow to the area on Friday morning, making for some slushy accumulations on roadways.

Motorists are urged to use caution during the morning hours, as any snow that falls could come in quick bursts that will make it more difficult to clear from roadways.

Some parts of the area could also see rain as a result of the weather system, with temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark in areas south of Interstate 88.

North of that interstate, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later in the morning, which should help to melt any snow that does accumulate.

Motorists who will be taking to Illinois roadways are advised to obtain travel conditions on the Illinois Department of Transportation website.

