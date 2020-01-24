Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Several Chicago-Area Counties Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Chicago area beginning Friday evening with moderate to possibly heavy snowfall expected.

The advisory takes effect at 6 p.m. in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake and Grundy counties in Illinois.

The alert warns of accumulations between 2 and 6 inches across the area with isolated totals possibly reaching higher.

Much of Chicago has seen light rain and snow since Wednesday evening, but the system is expected to intensify heading into Friday evening and early Saturday morning as temperatures sit in the low-30s.

The moisture looks to begin as rain Friday afternoon before mixing with snow and eventually becoming all snow by the late-evening hours.

Areas north and west of Chicago will likely see the highest snowfall totals, with up to 6 inches of accumulation possible. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches could fall in the metro area, though totals will likely range from 1 to 3 inches south of the city and in northwest Indiana.

Snow in Saturday morning is expected to taper off to flurries in the afternoon before ending.

Sunday could see a few flurries as highs stay in the mid- to upper-30s, where they will remain for the start of the work week.