Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall Totals From Around the Chicago Area

The Chicago area has been waiting several months for its first measurable snowfall of the season, and it arrived on Tuesday, with some locations reporting more than two inches of snow in a short amount of time.

As of 3 p.m., several communities in Will County have reported at least two inches of snow, including Homer Glen, where 2.5 inches of snow are on the ground. Mokena is close behind at 2.3 inches.

Carbon Hill in Grundy County has also received 2.2 inches of snow, and Valparaiso in northwest Indiana has received two inches of snow so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area.

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.5 inches

Oak Lawn – 1.6 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 1.8 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 2.2 inches

McHenry County:

Greenwood – 2.1 inches

Will County:

Crest Hill – 2 inches

Homer Glen – 2.5 inches

Mokena – 2.3 inches

Peotone - 1.7 inches

Plainfield – 1.5 inches

Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 1 inch

Indiana

Porter County:

Valparaiso – 2 inches

