Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall Totals From Around the Chicago Area

The Chicago area has been waiting several months for its first measurable snowfall of the season, and it arrived on Tuesday, with some locations reporting more than two inches of snow in a short amount of time.
As of 3 p.m., several communities in Will County have reported at least two inches of snow, including Homer Glen, where 2.5 inches of snow are on the ground. Mokena is close behind at 2.3 inches.
Carbon Hill in Grundy County has also received 2.2 inches of snow, and Valparaiso in northwest Indiana has received two inches of snow so far, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area.
Local
Cook County:
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.5 inches
Oak Lawn – 1.6 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – 1.8 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 2.2 inches
McHenry County:
Greenwood – 2.1 inches
Will County:
Crest Hill – 2 inches
Homer Glen – 2.5 inches
Mokena – 2.3 inches
Peotone - 1.7 inches
Plainfield – 1.5 inches
Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 1 inch
Indiana
Porter County:
Valparaiso – 2 inches