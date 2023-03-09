Timing Shifts for Winter Weather Advisories Across Chicago Area as Storm Nears

A winter weather advisory for Northern Cook County has now been moved up from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m., as an approaching storm system is poised to create a potentially hazardous evening commute in some parts of the region, particularly in areas close to the Wisconsin border.

Additionally, a winter weather advisory is now in effect for DeKalb County, where the advisory will remain in place until 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory for 3 p.m. Thursday has also been issued for McHenry and Kane Counties, lasting until 7 a.m. Friday.

Lake, DuPage and Central Cook Counties are also under a winter weather advisory, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

The approaching system is expected to bring rain and snow throughout the area beginning Thursday afternoon, with more rainfall anticipated for the southern parts of the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the system making its way in from the east is expected to bring accumulating, wet snow to parts of the Chicago area, with heavier snowfall and higher snow totals expected close to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

However, in counties along Interstate 80 and Interstate 88, and far southern counties, the system will bring mostly rain, forecast models show, with a potential sharp cut-off of snow across Northern Cook County.

Here's a breakdown from the NBC 5 Storm Team of when and where the system is expected to roll in, and how much snow the Chicago area could see.

Storm Timeline

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday morning remains dry, and temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Forecast models show the wintery system is expected to move into the area beginning around 2 p.m. in DeKalb and McHenry Counties, with precipitation likely in the form of snow.

Slushy snow accumulations will begin across far northern Illinois by mid-afternoon, with most areas to the south transitioning from a rain/snow mix to all snow by early evening. Be prepared for hazardous travel to develop this afternoon, especially north of I-88. pic.twitter.com/WpHxS45uWY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 9, 2023

By 5 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team says, the rain is expected to transition to snow to the north. In far southern counties like Kankakee, precipitation is likely to stay in the form in rain, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Later in the evening, around 8 p.m. a mix of rain and snow is possible across much of the Chicago area, with wet, accumulating snow closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

According to the National Weather Service, the worst conditions for Northwest Illinois are expected between through the evening commute, between 6 p.m. and midnight, while the worst conditions for Northeast Illinois are likely to occur later, between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Heavy, wet snow accumulations are expected across northern IL, mainly north of I-80 with highest amounts near the IL-WI border. Amounts quickly taper south of the I-80 corridor. Hazardous travel conditions develop this evening and persist overnight. (2/4)#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Ri9QqT4GzZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 9, 2023

"Snow rates are likely to peak near one inch per hour early this evening," an alert from the NWS says. "The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous."

Additionally, untreated roads could make travel difficult, particularly during the times when the heaviest snow is expected to fall, the NWS says.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, just before midnight, most areas with rain are expected to transition to snow, with scattered snow showers continuing overnight, setting up a potentially slick and slippery commute Friday morning.

How Much Snow Could Fall?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, snowfall will likely depend on temperatures. As of early Thursday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says highs are expected to remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.

"Above-average freezing temperatures will initially result in some melting, but higher snowfall rates (up to one inch per hour) will result in accumulations on roadways this evening," the NWS says.

According to forecast models, snow totals between three and six inches is likely in Lake and McHenry, as well as Northern DeKalb and Kane Counties, with potentially higher totals near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

In DuPage and Central and Northern Cook Counties, where a rain-to-snow transition is expected, snowfall accumulations ranging from two-to-four inches is expected.

To the south, in Kankakee county and in parts of Northwest Indiana, less than an inch of snow is expected, as precipitation is likely to stay in the form of rain. However, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana could see between one and three inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Areas with snow will likely stick around through early Friday morning, with some scattered snow showers still possible at that time.