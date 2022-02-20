Winter Weather Advisory Issued in Wisconsin Ahead of System That Could Bring T'Storms to Illinois

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wisconsin, but the coming days could see some chaotic weather across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana as fog, freezing rain and thunderstorms could all occur to start the new work week.

The winter weather advisory has been issued for most counties in central and southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, beginning on Monday at 11 p.m. and stretching through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain and sleet are expected in communities in both Wisconsin and along the state line with Illinois. In some areas of Wisconsin, power outages and tree damage are possible, as up to one-quarter inch of ice accumulation could occur during the storm.

The icy precipitation is expected to impact commutes on both Tuesday morning and evening.

Meanwhile in Illinois, gusty winds are expected to continue Sunday night, bringing along with them the chance for blowing snow in some locations.

Overnight there is an elevated risk of fog, which could cause travel concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

As a weather system moves into the area, forecasters expect a front to stall out over the upper Midwest, potentially causing issues for several days. In addition to warmer-than-average temperatures Monday and into Tuesday, some parts of far northern Illinois could see light freezing rain, and areas to the south of the front will see rain and potentially even non-severe thunderstorms.

Gale-force winds could also develop on Lake Michigan, causing high waves and lakeshore flooding in the process.

That weather system is expected to remain parked over northern Illinois through at least Tuesday, but it will eventually move out of the area, bringing with it much colder temperatures and a chance for snow on Thursday and into Friday.

When that system arrives, temperatures are expected to drop back below-normal, according to forecast models.