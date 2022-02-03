Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory Issued in NW Indiana as Blowing, Drifting Snow Cause Travel Headaches

Even after a winter storm warning expired in several northwest Indiana counties on Thursday, a winter weather advisory has been issued due to the threat of blowing and drifting snow overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will impact Newton, Jasper and Benton counties, and will expire at 3 a.m. Friday.

The advisory also covers Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois, according to NWS.

While no new snow accumulations are expected during that time, gusty winds could potentially cause blowing and drifting snows on area roadways, especially on east-west roads.

Motorists should plan on taking extra time to reach their destinations, and to slow down on snow-covered and slippery roads overnight.

Forecasters are also urging motorists to strongly consider avoiding secondary roads in rural areas overnight in the impacted areas.

The advisory comes after the expiration of an earlier winter storm warning. That warning came as a storm dumped a foot or more of snow in some locations, and now winds are causing huge travel headaches across Illinois and Indiana, with blowing and drifting snow covering some roadways.

