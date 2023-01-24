Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region.

The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook, and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

It begins at midnight CST and continues through 6 p.m. Wednesday, warning of snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and "slippery" road conditions that could make the Wednesday morning commute dangerous.

Another advisory for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will be in effect for the same time, warning of 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

Forecast models show the system traveling up from the south, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall overnight Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, "deteriorating travel conditions during the Wednesday morning commute" are expected, with peak snowfall rates occurring in the morning hours.

By lunchtime however, forecast models show snowfall rates diminishing. Additionally, temperatures are expected to warm, reaching into the low to mid 30s.

The system marks a return to typical January weather for the Chicago area as the NBC 5 Storm Team notes the region is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average.

While the Chicago area will likely see snow area-wide, the highest totals are expected in areas south and east of the city.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, northern counties are expected to see less than two inches, while the southern and southeastern suburbs could see up to four inches, with up to five inches in northwest Indiana.

Information on expected snowfall amounts (through Wednesday afternoon) is shown in this graphic. Highest snowfall generally south and east of a Pontiac to Valparaiso line. #ILwx #INwx (2/4) pic.twitter.com/GblXSqzJ66 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 24, 2023

By Wednesday evening, the system is predicted to begin churning out of the Chicago area. However, due to the warm waters of Lake Michigan and winds shifting out of the north, a round of lake-effect snow could potentially impact areas to the south of the lake in northwest Indiana.

As a result, parts of Indiana could see locally-higher snowfall totals by the time all is said and done Thursday morning, according to forecast models.

Another round of winter weather could arrive Friday in the form of a fast-moving clipper system, which could bring light snow or some mixed precipitation to the area. Accumulations will in all likelihood be on the lighter side with that disturbance, according to forecast models.

Late Saturday and into Sunday, more snow showers are expected to roll in, as two air masses bump up against one another, according to forecast models. Light snow will likely result from those air masses as they swing through the Midwest, bringing some additional accumulations to areas that will have seen snow over the course of several days.