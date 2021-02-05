Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties Ahead of Weekend Snow

Multiple Chicago-area counties will be under a winter weather advisory Saturday as another snowy system could bring up to 4 inches of snow for some locations.

The advisory, issued for Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee counties, takes effect at noon Saturday and continues through midnight Sunday.

In the latest system to pummel the area in a matter of weeks, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday evening, with some locations possibly seeing higher totals, according to the alert.

This comes less than one week after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot on many locations, followed by another system that left as much as 3 inches in some spots.

It will also be paired with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 10 and 18 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to drop near zero to 8 below, with wind chill readings between -12 and -22 degrees.

Sunday will be nearly as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. Some light snow will be possible in far southern counties Sunday evening or night.

Overnight lows range from 5 degrees by the lake to 5 degrees below zero inland, and wind chills between -5 and -15 degrees.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through the first part of the work week, as another snowy system sets its sights on the area.