A winter weather advisory has been issued for two Chicago-area counties Friday morning, warning of the potential for accumulating snow that could affect the morning commute.

Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois will be under the advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Winnebago and Boone counties just outside the Chicago area were also included in the alert.

The advisory warns of a "period of heavy, wet snow" that could leave behind anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

The National Weather Service warned people to plan for reduced visibilities and slippery travel conditions, likely during the morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by the afternoon, so the snowfall isn't expected to last throughout the day.

The NBC 5 Storm Team had reported that forecast models had shown that while most of the area will likely see rain, some areas along and north of Interstate 88 could see accumulating, wet snow.

European model still bullish for at least SOME #snow at end of THU./FRI. storm. That said, it will have rained a lot... & temps above freezing... so little if any will accumulate.



But you may get a snow/rain mix Friday morning in #Chicago & points north...@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/cps4HY8VQG — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) December 7, 2022

High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s and into the low-40s on Thursday, but Friday could see slightly cooler readings, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s across most of the area.

The next chance for precipitation will likely arrive Saturday evening, with most of it falling in the form of rain. Some mixed precipitation is possible, especially as temperatures cool into the evening hours. Snow could also fall in some locations, according to forecast models.

After a few days of mostly cloudy conditions, Tuesday could potentially see the arrival of a much-stronger system, which could hammer the area with locally-heavy downpours. High temperatures are expected to jump into the low-to-mid 50s, making the system a mostly-rain-driven event.

After that system finally moves out of the region on Wednesday, slightly cooler temperatures will likely take hold, with highs diving back into the mid-30s.

